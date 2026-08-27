Nepal floods: How many people are missing from India, US, UK and 30 other countries? Full list here

As many as 644 Nepalis and foreigners from 33 countries went missing in Nepal after a catastrophic flood devastated the Himalayan nation and China's Tibet, according to Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) data released at 12:00 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the toll in the deadly Nepal flash floods rose to 165 and is likely to increase further, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said at 11:00 am on Thursday. As many as 73 people were injured in the flood-related incidents.

The data posted at 11:00 am also revealed that no contact had been established with 826 people in Nepal. Of them, 579 were travellers. Others include personnel of the Nepal Army, police and other armed forces.

Updated data from Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) at 12:00 pm showed that 644 people were “still missing” from across 33 countries following the deadly flash floods and mudslide near the Nepal-Tibet border.

Of the 644, as many as 127 were Nepali nationals, and the remaining 517 were from countries such as India, the US, the UK and Malaysia.

How many foreign tourists are missing in Nepal? Country-wise details here

S.N. COUNTRY STILL MISSING 1. AUSTRALIA 35 2. BELARUS 1 3. BELGIUM 3 4. BULGARIA 1 5. CANADA 25 6. FINLAND 1 7. FRANCE 4 8. GERMANY 8 9. HUNGARY 1 10. INDIA 178 11. ITALY 2 12. IRISH 2 13. ISRARL (as spelled) 1 14. JAPAN 5 15. KAZAKHSTAN 2 16. LATVIA 6 17. LITHUANIA 1 18. MALAYSIA 51 19. NEPAL 127 20. NETHERLANDS 2 21. NEWZEALAND 5 22. PHILIPPINES 1 23. PORTUGAL 2 24. RUSSIA 8 25. SERBIA 1 26. SINGAPORE 9 27. SOUTH AFRICA 6 28. SPAIN 3 29. SWEDEN 1 30. SWITZERLAND 1 31. UKRAINE 53 32. UNITED KINGDOM 33 33. USA 65 Total 644

How many Indians are missing in Nepal? India had the highest number of missing with 177, Nepal's tourism board said, as per Reuters. At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, Samrat Tours and Travel agency told PTI.

Details regarding the affected Indian nationals remain sparse as the severe flooding in Nepal has disrupted communication links. However, here are state-wise details about the number of people missing, as stated by officials and collected by PTI through sources:

Karnataka: Deputy CM Parameshwara said five people from Bengaluru are missing.

Tamil Nadu: The whereabouts of 37 of the 57 tourists from Tamil Nadu remain unknown, while 20 others have been accounted for, state officials said.

West Bengal: A 32-member group from Kolkata on Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra was among many from West Bengal who went untraceable, an official said. The group, comprising 30 tourists and two tour managers, left the city on August 21 and reached Nepal the following day, he said.

Andhra Pradesh: According to the state government, seven people from Andhra Pradesh have so far been identified as missing or stranded. Of the seven, four people have been traced safe but remain stranded, while efforts are continuing to locate three others whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

The three persons reported missing were identified as Bala Subramanyam from Kuppam; Sasi Kumar, who was travelling with the Isha Foundation's Group S3 and was last seen at the Gyrong Embassy in China; and Rajyalakshmi Nimmagadda, also a member of the Isha Foundation Group S3.

Uttar Pradesh: Several people from Uttar Pradesh were believed to be stranded in the neighbouring country. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who had gone to Nepal via road with his associates, was stuck in Pokhara.

Maharashtra: Seven tourists from Maharashtra are stuck in Nepal amid flash floods, with latest reports claiming that four of them are safe, officials said.

Keralam: A team of 36 people touring Nepal was safe and away from the areas affected by the devastating flash floods, state officials said.

Helpline number The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and several states, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have launched helplines for the affected Indians and their kin.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact 977 985 131 6807 or 977 970 910 7500.

For Emergency Assistance in Nepal: Toll-free emergency number 1234

Hotline Number: 1144

Tourist Police: 9851289445

Here are the state-wise helpline numbers:

Andhra Pradesh: Families seeking information about missing persons have been advised to contact Nepal Tourism Police at 1144, the concerned embassy or Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, while providing available travel details, transportation information and the person's last known location.

Bengaluru minister Parameshwara also released a dedicated toll-free helpline number for stranded residents and affected families seeking assistance.

"Whoever is stranded in Nepal or is caught in that difficult situation can contact this toll-free number- 1070/0802253707," he added.

The West Bengal government has opened helplines at the state police headquarters in Kolkata to assist families seeking information about relatives who may have been affected in Nepal. Families can contact (033) 24793311 or 9147890181 for assistance.

The Maharashtra CMO said a 24-hour control room has been set up at the Mantralaya, which can be reached on the toll-free helpline 1070 or 91-9321587143. Citizens can also send email to controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.

Keralam has also opened a helpdesk through state-run NORKA-Roots to provide emergency assistance to people from the state affected by the flash floods in Nepal. People seeking assistance can contact the Norka Global Contact Centre at 18004253939 (toll-free) or give a missed call from abroad at 91-8802012345, the statement said.

The CMO urged families unable to contact Malayalis travelling in Nepal to inform the Chief Minister's Office at 9447111844 or 9747132147.

The Sikkim government has set up a helpline to assist residents whose family members or relatives may be stranded or affected by flash floods in Nepal

"People in Sikkim who have family members or relatives currently in Nepal and affected by the floods are requested to contact the helpline (03592-201145, 03592-202461 and 03592-202256) with relevant details," the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said.

The Odisha government has set up a control room in New Delhi and issued helpline numbers to assist people from the state who may be stranded or in distress due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal, officials said.

The helpline numbers are 91-7428135044, 91-8527580245 and 011-23012807, a government statement said.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has released helpline numbers to assist residents whose family members may be stranded or affected by the flash floods in Nepal.

According to officials, apart from the SEOC numbers – 0135-2710334, 2710335, 2664314, 2664315, 2664316, and 8218867005 – people can also contact the toll-free number 1070.

The Chhattisgarh government has issued helpline numbers to assist citizens from the state wo may be stranded in Nepal due to the flash floods, officials said. Chhattisgarh residents can contact the disaster management helpline at 1070 or 91-771-2223471 for assistance and information, they said.

Similarly, to assist residents of Madhya Pradesh present or stranded in Nepal amidst the disaster, the following helpline number, WhatsApp number, and email ID have been issued for assistance. Helpline Number: 011-26772005; WhatsApp Number: 9818963273; e-mail: recp1mpbhawan@mp.gov.in.

Why are so many tourists and foreigners impacted? This is because many of the victims were making a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, a high-altitude site in Tibet revered by Hindus and Buddhists among others.

Mount Kailash, which Hindus believe to be the abode of Lord Shiva, lies on the banks of Lake Mansarovar, also held sacred in various religions.

According to AFP, the pilgrims were part of several Hindu groups organised by Isha Foundation of Sadhguru, who had been visiting the snow-capped Mount Kailash in Tibet.

Sagar Pandey, the chief executive of a Himalayan tourism operator, said 15 Indian-Australians on a pilgrimage tour with the company were missing.

"There are no human-made things, no human settlement left. Everything is just flat," he told Reuters after flying over the zone in a helicopter. "So anyone in the hotel, the restaurant, or the car, I believe that everybody is gone."