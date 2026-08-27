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Nepal Floods Live Updates: 332 bodies found, death toll hits 270, 650 foreigners missing

Nepal Floods Live Updates: Hundreds are feared missing after a glacier collapse caused catastrophic flash floods in border areas of China and Nepal. According to Nepal Police, the death toll has risen above 270, while more than 650 foreigners remain unaccounted for.

Sneha Biswas
Updated27 Aug 2026, 05:37:57 PM IST
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Nepal Floods Live Updates: Helpline numbers have been generated for people affected by the flash floods in Nepal.
Nepal Floods Live Updates: Helpline numbers have been generated for people affected by the flash floods in Nepal.

Nepal Floods Live Updates: Rescue efforts continue to look for survivors in the flood hit regions of Nepal on Thursday as more than 1,000 people are feared missing in the Himalayan country and the Tiber border region after a wall of ice, mud and rock collapsed into a mountain river, triggering a massive flash flood.

Flash flood in Nepal: Death toll, missing count

According to Reuters, Police said on Thursday that the expected the death toll to rise above 270 after 93 more bodies were recovered. Reportedly, 650+ foreigners remain unaccounted for while Nepali authorities are yet to determine the number of locals missing.

The missing foreigners includes 288 from India, 63 from the United States, 51 from Malaysia, 34 from Australia, 33 from Britain and 25 from Canada.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday visited Bidur Municipality of Nuwakot district for the inspection of the flash flood affected areas. Minister for Infrastructure Development Sunil Lamshal also accompanied him during the visit.

Follow updates here:
27 Aug 2026, 05:37:57 PM IST

Nepal Floods Live Updates: People from over 30 countries missing after Nepal, China floods

People from more than 30 countries are missing following flash floods in Nepal and China, as rescue and search operations continue in the affected areas.

27 Aug 2026, 05:17:57 PM IST

Nepal Floods Live Updates: India stands 'shoulder-to-shoulder' with Nepal amid flash flood crisis

India said it stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Nepal as rescue operations gain momentum after flash floods killed over 300 people. The floods caused widespread destruction, sweeping away bridges, roads and hydropower projects.

27 Aug 2026, 05:09:38 PM IST

Nepal Floods Live Updates: We have continuous connectivity with Kathmandu says MEA

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday, "We have continuous connectivity with Kathmandu, so people can arrive via that route; we shouldn't face any issues there. The real challenge lies in evacuating people from the upper districts where the tragedy struck. As of now, no code name has been given yet."

27 Aug 2026, 05:09:43 PM IST

Nepal Floods Live Updates: No contact with 288 Indians: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable after the flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday morning. Around 200 Indians undertaking the Mansarovar Yatra have sought evacuation.

27 Aug 2026, 04:49:30 PM IST

Nepal Floods Live Updates: 332 bodies found

Reuters reported, citing local media, that 322 bodies had been recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal.

27 Aug 2026, 04:49:30 PM IST

Nepal Floods Live Updates: Indian Air Force sends 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies to Nepal

Indian Air Force posted on X, "Continuing the relief effort in Nepal. Another Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft took off carrying 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies including medicines and food items."

27 Aug 2026, 04:49:30 PM IST

Nepal Floods Live Updates: Isha Foundation says 53 Indian origin missing among 77 pilgrims

The Isha Foundation has provided details about a group of 77 pilgrims who remain unreachable following devastating flash floods in Nepal. Read more here.

27 Aug 2026, 04:49:30 PM IST

Nepal Floods Live Updates: 288 Indians among thousands missing, 21 rescued

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) updated that 288 Indians remain missing after the floods in Nepal. Read more here.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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HomeNewsWorldNepal Floods Live Updates: 332 bodies found, death toll hits 270, 650 foreigners missing

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