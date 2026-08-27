Nepal Floods Live Updates: 332 bodies found, death toll hits 270, 650 foreigners missing

Nepal Floods Live Updates: Rescue efforts continue to look for survivors in the flood hit regions of Nepal on Thursday as more than 1,000 people are feared missing in the Himalayan country and the Tiber border region after a wall of ice, mud and rock collapsed into a mountain river, triggering a massive flash flood.

Flash flood in Nepal: Death toll, missing count

According to Reuters, Police said on Thursday that the expected the death toll to rise above 270 after 93 more bodies were recovered. Reportedly, 650+ foreigners remain unaccounted for while Nepali authorities are yet to determine the number of locals missing.

The missing foreigners includes 288 from India, 63 from the United States, 51 from Malaysia, 34 from Australia, 33 from Britain and 25 from Canada.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday visited Bidur Municipality of Nuwakot district for the inspection of the flash flood affected areas. Minister for Infrastructure Development Sunil Lamshal also accompanied him during the visit.