Nepal Floods Live Updates: People from over 30 countries are missing, 353 dead

Nepal Floods Live Updates: Rescue efforts continue to look for survivors in the flood hit regions of Nepal on Thursday as more than 1,000 people are feared missing in the Himalayan country and the Tiber border region after a wall of ice, mud and rock collapsed into a mountain river, triggering a massive flash flood.
According to Reuters, Police said on Thursday that the expected the death toll to rise above 270 after 93 more bodies were recovered. Reportedly, 650+ foreigners remain unaccounted for while Nepali authorities are yet to determine the number of locals missing.
The missing foreigners includes 288 from India, 63 from the United States, 51 from Malaysia, 34 from Australia, 33 from Britain and 25 from Canada.
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday visited Bidur Municipality of Nuwakot district for the inspection of the flash flood affected areas. Minister for Infrastructure Development Sunil Lamshal also accompanied him during the visit.
Several visuals from flood-hit regions of Nepal showed cranes deployed as rescue operations continue in search of survivors after the flash floods.
According to the latest update by AP, at least 353 have lost their lives while more than 1,300 people remain missing as of Thursday, following the flash flood in Nepal and Tibet region.
People from more than 30 countries are missing following flash floods in Nepal and China, as rescue and search operations continue in the affected areas.
India said it stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Nepal as rescue operations gain momentum after flash floods killed over 300 people. The floods caused widespread destruction, sweeping away bridges, roads and hydropower projects.
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday, "We have continuous connectivity with Kathmandu, so people can arrive via that route; we shouldn't face any issues there. The real challenge lies in evacuating people from the upper districts where the tragedy struck. As of now, no code name has been given yet."
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable after the flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday morning. Around 200 Indians undertaking the Mansarovar Yatra have sought evacuation.
Reuters reported, citing local media, that 322 bodies had been recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal.
Indian Air Force posted on X, "Continuing the relief effort in Nepal. Another Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft took off carrying 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies including medicines and food items."
The Isha Foundation has provided details about a group of 77 pilgrims who remain unreachable following devastating flash floods in Nepal. Read more here.
On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) updated that 288 Indians remain missing after the floods in Nepal. Read more here.