Nepal Gen-Z hits streets again — this time to clean up Kathmandu roads, repaint defaced walls after unrest | Watch

After days of violent unrest in Nepal that forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign, Gen Z protesters have turned to cleaning streets, removing debris and repainting defaced walls in Kathmandu.

Videos circulating on social media showed youths with brooms and waste bags in their hands sweeping pavements and collecting debris across the Nepali capital.

Protesters were also seen returning items such as refrigerators, microwaves and fans looted by some of the demonstrators.

A video showed a group of young Nepalis cleaning a street in Kathmandu, while another video showed volunteers repairing pavements.

According to media reports citing organisers, the clean-up was aimed at showing civic responsibility and signalling that their movement was about rebuilding as much as about protesting.

At least 51 people were killed in the recent 'Gen Z' protest that erupted across Nepal against corruption and a ban on social media sites.

Nearly 1,700 people sustained injuries during the protests. Of them, around 1,000 have returned home after recovery.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Thapa, who is co-spokesperson for Nepal police, said the casualties include one Indian national, three policemen and other Nepali citizens, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

At least 36 bodies are at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, where post-mortems began on Friday, it said.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation. As per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army, it will continue until 5 pm today and will again be imposed from 7 pm until 6 am on Saturday.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation over the deaths during Monday’s protest.

Gen Z protests: Hotel industry suffers ₹ 25 billion loss Nepal's hotel industry, a vital revenue earner of its tourism-driven economy, has suffered a loss of over ₹25 billion after nearly two dozen hotels across the country were vandalised, looted or torched during the recent student-led anti-government protests.

Among the worst hit is the Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu, which alone reported damages exceeding ₹8 billion, My Republica news portal reported, quoting a statement issued by the Hotel Association Nepal (HAN).

Other leading domestic and international brand hotels in Kathmandu Valley, Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Jhapa, Biratnagar, Dhangadhi, Mahottari and Dang-Tulsipur also bore the brunt of the violence.