Nepal Gen Z Protest: Kathmandu airport shut; KP Sharma Oli's house, party offices set on fire - Key points

Nepal Protest: The Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu was fully closed on Tuesday as protests by the youth over the shutdown of social media apps and broader corruption in the country turned violent.

Advertisement

At least 19 people, including a 12-year-old, died on Monday as police used tear gas, rubber bullets and reportedly opened fire on protesters. More than 300 have suffered injuries.

The Nepal protests continued even after the country restored access to social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, with demonstrators opposing the government's alleged corruption and the police brutality that they were subjected to yesterday.

Here are the key points of the Nepal Gen Z protests so far GenZ protesters set the ruling party offices, PM Oli's house in Balkot, and buildings in Janakpur on fire as violent protests continued in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned following the Nepal Gen Z protests. “I have resigned from the post of prime minister with effect from today... in order to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems,” he said in a letter to the President.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nepal Protest News LIVE: PM Oli resigns as Gen Z protests enter Day 2

According to The Himalayan Times, demonstrators gathered near KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. During the protest, demonstrators set fire to his residence.

Nepal Gen Z protests continued as young protesters vandalised the Nepali Congress's central office in Sanepa and the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha. Protesters also attacked the political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur.

Nepal's demonstrators vandalised the private residence of President Ramchandra Paudel in Bohratar, Kathmandu, on Tuesday, reportedly setting parts of the property on fire, as per The Himalayan Times.

The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport.

Advertisement

Also Read | Are the Gen Z protests in Nepal a movement for structural change?