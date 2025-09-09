Nepal Gen Z Protest: Kathmandu airport shut; KP Sharma Oli's house, party offices set on fire - Key points

Nepal Protest: The Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu was fully closed on Tuesday as protests by the youth over the shutdown of social media apps and broader corruption in the country turned violent.
At least 19 people, including a 12-year-old, died on Monday as police used tear gas, rubber bullets and reportedly opened fire on protesters. More than 300 have suffered injuries.
The Nepal protests continued even after the country restored access to social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, with demonstrators opposing the government's alleged corruption and the police brutality that they were subjected to yesterday.