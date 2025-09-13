Nepal’s Gen Z protesters choose Discord to pick next PM. Here’s everything about the chat app

Nepal, which had been under the grip of political unrest, has started returning to normal, with authorities on Saturday lifting the curfew and restrictive orders imposed in Kathmandu Valley and other parts of the Himalayan state.

The development came a day after former Chief Justice Sushila Karki became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government on Friday, with Gen Z protestors choosing the online platform Discord to elect their new PM.

What Is Discord? Discord, launched in May 2015 by Jason Citron and Stanislav Vishnevskiy, is a social platform originally designed for gamers. Both co-founders had previously created gaming-focused platforms and wanted to provide a chat service that would not affect gameplay performance.

Initially, Discord allowed users to communicate with friends without leaving a game. By the end of 2016, the platform had more than 25 million users. Its popularity surged during the pandemic, especially among Gen Z. Users began creating servers on a wide range of topics, not just gaming.

Today, Discord calls itself a communication platform where users can engage in discussions through servers and channels. Features include text, audio, and video channels, as well as screen sharing, streaming, and moderation tools.

A Discord server is a large community space that can hold up to 500,000 users, although only 250,000 can be active at any given time.

How Did Gen Z Protestors Use Discord? Gen Z protestors have relied on Discord to manage their demonstrations. Following Oli’s resignation, members of the Youth Against Corruption server used the platform to decide on Nepal’s next leader.

According to India Today report, the server has over 130,000 members. However, the location of these users cannot be verified, and anyone outside Nepal could participate in the voting process.

By Wednesday, September 10, the server appeared to have reached a consensus. Sushila Karki, Nepal’s former chief justice, was chosen as the next leader. South China Morning Post reported that 7,713 votes were cast before Karki reached 50%. She subsequently met Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Poudel and Army Chief Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel the following day.

Why Is Discord Popular with Gen Z Protestors? Discord is particularly popular with Gen Z because it is a convenient and comfortable platform. Unlike Instagram or X (formerly Twitter), it does not feature endless content feeds. It also offers more tools than messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

