Moments before landing, Nepal helicopter tilts tail-up, spins out of control, crashes - Dramatic video viral

A helicopter crashed in Nepal while landing on a field in Khotang district, and a video of the incident has now surfaced on social media, showing the chopper going out of control moments before touchdown and ending in a crash landing. The pilot has reportedly suffered injuries.

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Footage of the incident captures the Nepal helicopter hovering low over an open field as it nears its landing zone. The aircraft did approach the landing zone carefully, but appears to struggle initially, with its tail moving up and down rhythmically.

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The situation escalates rapidly as the tail tilts sharply upward, sending the chopper into a brief, but a violent spin. Moments later, the helicopter flips completely, crashing upside down.

Nepal helicopter crash: Video

Disclaimer: Mint couldn't independently verify the Nepal helicopter crash video that has surfaced on social media.

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A helicopter crash landed during landing in Eastern Nepal, leaving one injured. According to the officials, quoted by ANI, the helicopter was of Air Dynasty and the incident happened in Khotang District of Eastern Nepal while landing on a field.

"The helicopter crashed while landing in the farmland. It was carrying a dead body and had flown in from Kathmandu. No human casualties has been recorded. More details are due," Rekha Kandel, Chief District Officer of Khotang District, told ANI over the phone.

As per the company, the chopper had flown for the district with 5 passengers on board. The helicopter with the registration sign 9N-ASQ crashed and landed at around 11:51 AM in Khotang.

In a statement, the company said, “One passenger on board the helicopter has been injured. The pilot and other passengers are not injured. Another helicopter with registration number 9N-ANA has also been dispatched for the rescue of the injured passenger.”

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The preliminary investigation into the Nepal helicopter crash has revealed that the chopper might have crashed due to high winds or the dust accumulated during landing.

As per the company pilot, Sabin Thapa was on board the helicopter.

The 2023 Yeti Airlines crash Yeti Airlines Flight 691 crashed in January 2023 while it was travelling from Kathmandu to Pokhara in Nepal. While landing in Pokhara, the ATR 72 crashed killing all 68 passengers, including Indians, and 4 crew members on board.

A report issued by a government-appointed investigation panel probing into the Yeti Airlines crash revealed that the incident was due to ‘pilot error’.

An analysis of the cockpit voice recorder revealed that the propellers of both engines went into "feather in the base leg of descending," losing thrust.

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(With agency inputs)

About the Author Chanchal Chanchal is an Assistant Editor at LiveMint, where she handles the desk as a shifthead, works on political reporting, general news coverage, offering ...Read More ✕ Chanchal Chanchal is an Assistant Editor at LiveMint, where she handles the desk as a shifthead, works on political reporting, general news coverage, offering key political developments from India and around the world. With over 11 years of experience in digital journalism, Chanchal brings a strong editorial perspective shaped by years of writing on political developments across the world, and newsroom leadership. At LiveMint, she focuses on delivering accurate, insightful stories with clarity and context.



Based in Delhi, Chanchal has worked with leading media organizations before she joined Mint. those include India Today where she worked as a shift head until 2022. She has also spent years at India.com, education vertical of India Today and a well-reputed publishing house earlier in her career as a trainee reporter. Her work and contribution to journalism have been recognized with the Digistar Award twice at HT.



Outside the newsroom, she enjoys Netflix, painting, reading, sketching and crocheting. She can be reached at her official email address, chanchal@htdigital.in for any news leads. She is particularly interested in all stories linked to elections, public policy, and governance reforms, and strives to break down complex political issues into understandable narratives for readers across digital platforms, ensuring depth, balance, and factual integrity. Outside of work, she scrolls through Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit and also X.