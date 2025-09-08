Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns after 19 killed in 'Gen Z' protests over corruption, social media ban

Nepal Protests: Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned on Monday after 19 people were killed and over 100 others injured during violent protests by 'Gen Z' over corruption and social media ban.

“Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak tenders his resignation to the Prime Minister during the cabinet meeting held at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Baluwatar,”ANI reported.

This comes after thousands of youths protested in Kathmandu and other parts of the country over September 4 ban on 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp and X. The demonstration turned violent after some entered the Parliament complex, leading the police to resort to baton charges to disperse the crowd. It also fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets.

The Nepal's government believes the companies missed the deadline to register under new regulations, amid the crackdown on misuse. It stated social media users create bogus IDs and use them to spread hate speech and fake news, commit fraud and other crimes on these platforms.

Who was Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak? Lekhak, 61, a member of the Nepali Congress party, was elected to the Pratinidhi Sabha in the 1999, 2008, and 2013 elections. He has also held the position of Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport of Nepal. He was elected to the 2nd Federal Parliament of Nepal, representing the Kanchanpur-3 constituency in the 2022 Nepalese general election.

Meanwhile, the army was mobilised and a curfew is in place.

“Stop the ban on social media, stop corruption not social media,” the Gen Z, (people born between 1995 and 2010) chanted. TikTok, which was banned in 2023 for disrupting “social harmony, goodwill and diffusing indecent materials” and lifted last year, continues to operate without hinderance there.

