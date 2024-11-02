Amid a spate of hoax bomb threats to flights, Indian Airlines flight for New Delhi from Kathmandu received fresh threat on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have received a bomb threat on an Indian Airlines flight that was bound for New Delhi from Kathmandu," Dambar Bahadur BK, Chief of Police at the airport told ANI.

He added that search operation is underway with the help of Nepal Police and Army.

On Monday, Nepal received a bomb hoax call on an Air India flight AI 216 that was set to return to New Delhi. It was the second hoax call that Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport has received within a week.

The Air India flight prompted authorities to activate the emergency protocol as the flight landed at 2:41 PM (Nepal Standard Time) at Tribhuvan International Airport received a bomb threat.

"We didn't find any suspicious or explosives on board the plane. It is preparing to take flight following the procedures," Kiran Bajracharya, AIG at Valley Police Office, Ranipokhari, confirmed to ANI over the phone.

Over the last few weeks, over 400 Indian flight, including of Air India, Vistara and Air Akasa have received bomb threat.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a 35-year-old man who was allegedly behind a series of hoax bomb threats to airports and railway stations across the country was been arrested after he presented himself before Nagpur Police.

Officials said that Jagdish Shriam Uikey, resident of Arjuni Morgaon in Gondia district of eastern Maharashtra, arrived in Nagpur by flight after the city police sent him a notice seeking his presence for probe, and surrendered on Thursday evening.

The IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.