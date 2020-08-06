Home >News >world >Nepal installs CCTV cameras at No Man's Land in Banbasa of Champawat district
CCTV cameras (HT)
CCTV cameras (HT)

Nepal installs CCTV cameras at No Man's Land in Banbasa of Champawat district

1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2020, 06:46 PM IST ANI

  • District Magistrate of Champawat in Uttrakhand has apprised that Nepal has installed CCTV cameras across the border in No Man zone
  • Officials have raised this issue in the meeting that took place and had asked Nepal authorities to limit it to their own region

CHAMPAWAT : Kanchanpur administration of Nepal government has installed CCTV cameras at No Man's Land in Banbasa of Chapawat district of Uttarakhand, said Surendra Nath Pandey, District Magistrate, Champawat on Thursday.

"During the meeting between the officials of India and Nepal, we have discussed the issue of installation of CCTV cameras. We made it clear that if any country attaches cameras to monitor the illegal activities of its people, they should limit it to their own regions. No such activity should be done to keep an eye on international borders," Champawat DM said while speaking to the media.

The Kanchanpur administration has agreed to change the position of the cameras on its market side, DM said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a meeting between the officials of India and Nepal was held over the No Man's Land in Banbasa of Champawat district of Uttarakhand.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

