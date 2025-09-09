Nepal lifts social media ban after 19 killed and over 300 injured in youth protests

The Nepal government has lifted its ban on social media platforms following violent youth-led protests that left 19 dead and over 300 injured. Access was restored Monday night as officials called for protesters to end demonstrations.

Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025, condemning social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. (Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP)
The Nepal government on Monday announced the withdrawal of its decision to ban social media platforms following violent youth-led protests that left at least 19 dead and over 300 injured.

Nepal’s Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting, Prithvi Subba Gurung, said the Cabinet held an emergency meeting before deciding to lift the ban. He added that the Ministry of Information has instructed concerned agencies to resume access to social media platforms in response to demands from ‘Gen Z’, who led the demonstrations outside Parliament in Kathmandu.

Three days ago, authorities had banned 26 social media sites, including Facebook and X, citing non-compliance with government registration requirements.

Monday’s protests escalated into violence when some demonstrators breached the Parliament complex. Police responded with water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds, according to eyewitnesses.

Social media services, including Facebook, X, and WhatsApp, were restored from Monday night, as the government urged protesters to withdraw their demonstration programs.

This development marks a temporary de-escalation in the ongoing tensions between Nepal’s youth and government authorities over digital freedoms.

