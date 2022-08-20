Nepal opens its first-ever human milk bank for premature, at-risk infants in Kathmandu2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 10:02 AM IST
The centre has been established in partnership between the Government of Nepal, the European Union and UNICEF.
Paropakar Maternity and Women’s Hospital's human milk bank -- Amrit Kosh -- has the facilities to collect, pasteurise, test, and store safe donor human milk from lactating mothers and then provide it to infants in need.