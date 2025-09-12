Nepal Parliament dissolved, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to take oath as interim Prime Minister today

Nepal’s Parliament has been dissolved, with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki set to take oath as interim Prime Minister today (September 12), Reuters reported citing sources.

The country has been rocked by violent protests that began on September 8 in major cities, including capital Kathmandu, Pokhara, Birgunj and Butwal. The pushback began after the government's cracked down on social media platforms citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.