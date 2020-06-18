Nepal's national assembly on Thursday passed the controversial bill on its updated political administrative map which includes parts of Indian territory. The move has escalated the border dispute with India.

The New Map Amendment Bill (Coat of Arms) refers to an updated map which shows strategically important Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as territories of Nepal.

Last Saturday, Nepal's house of representatives, passed the bill in the lower house, paving way for its passage in the upper house on Thursday. Nepal's upper house passed the new bill unanimously with 57 votes in support and 0 votes against or abstained. The President of Nepal has now to give her assent to the bill.

The government in New Delhi last week called it a violation and an artificial enlargement of claims. "This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues," the government spokesperson had said.

Incidentally, Nepalese students in Delhi protested against Chinese aggression against India in Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in a violent stand-off. The sit-in outside Nepal's embassy was organized by Human Rights and Peace Society Nepal. The students urged China to stop war and promote peace.

