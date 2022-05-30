Home / News / World / Nepal plane crash: Army physically locates site of crashed aircraft, search operations on
Nepal plane crash: Army physically locates site of crashed aircraft, search operations on
1 min read.08:19 AM ISTAgencies
Earlier today, Nepal Army said, ‘Rescue effort to search plane of Tara Air was resumed’Nepal plane mishap: Crash site located, rescue ops resume; 4 Indians were aboard
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Nepal Army today located the site where a Nepalese private airlines plane crashed on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Nepal Army today located the site where a Nepalese private airlines plane crashed on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.
"Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed," the Nepal Army Spokesperson said in a tweet.
"Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed," the Nepal Army Spokesperson said in a tweet.
Earlier today, Nepal Army said, "Rescue effort to search plane of Tara Air was resumed."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier today, Nepal Army said, "Rescue effort to search plane of Tara Air was resumed."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft with 22 people on board, including four Indians, was found crashed in Kowang village of the Mustang district hours after it went missing in the mountainous district on Sunday morning.
Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft with 22 people on board, including four Indians, was found crashed in Kowang village of the Mustang district hours after it went missing in the mountainous district on Sunday morning.
On Sunday morning, the twin-engine aircraft, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am, had lost contact, after reaching the Lete area of Mustang, said the Airport authorities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Sunday morning, the twin-engine aircraft, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am, had lost contact, after reaching the Lete area of Mustang, said the Airport authorities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma confirmed ANI over the phone.
"The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma confirmed ANI over the phone.
The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew, said Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson at the airlines.
The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew, said Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson at the airlines.
The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal. Flights between the two cities are usually 20-25 minutes long.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal. Flights between the two cities are usually 20-25 minutes long.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The airline issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy) and their children Dhanush and Ritika. The family was based in Thane city near Mumbai.
The airline issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy) and their children Dhanush and Ritika. The family was based in Thane city near Mumbai.
Tara Air is the newest and biggest airline service provider in the Nepalese mountains, according to the airline website. It started business in 2009 with the mission of helping develop rural Nepal.
Tara Air is the newest and biggest airline service provider in the Nepalese mountains, according to the airline website. It started business in 2009 with the mission of helping develop rural Nepal.