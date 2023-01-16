Nepal plane crash: Black Box of aircraft found; search operation resumes

In the latest update of the Nepal Plane crash, a Black Box of the aircraft has been found. A plane's Black Box is also called a flight recorder. It is a device that saves and keeps the instrumental activity, the procedures, and even the conversations held by the pilots during flight. The black box may reveal significant information regarding the Nepal plane crash, things that are still mysterious to aviation experts.
"The black box of the crashed plane has been found", Kathmandu airport official Sher Bahadur Thakur told ANI news agency.
On Sunday, Yeti Airlines, carrying 72 people on board, crashed in Pokhara, Nepal.
The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft from Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara minutes before landing on Sunday afternoon. So far 68 bodies have been recovered so far from the site of the crash.
Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). The flight time between Kathmandu and Pokhara is 25 minutes.
A rescue operation is still on to trace the remaining four passengers.
Five Indians were also present on the flight. As per the agency's report, among the five Indians, four have been killed in the tragic plane crash.
Four victims have been identified as Abhishek Kushwaha, Vishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, and Sonu Jaiswal. They all were from the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.
35-year-old Sonu Jaiswal, a liquor store owner who was among the five Indians feared killed in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, had gone to pay obeisance at the famed Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu after his wish for a son was fulfilled around six months ago. The other three were his friends. The fifth Indian in the plane was identified as Sanjay Jaiswal.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and said officials have been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring the mortal remains of the deceased to the state
