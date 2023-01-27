Nepal plane crash: Black Boxes sent to Singapore for analysis which killed 72 onboard passengers2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Yeti Airlines plane crashed in Pokhara and killed all 72 people on board, including five Indians. It is considered as the country’s worst air crash in 30 years.
At the request of authorities, the black box which was recovered from the Yeti Airlines 691 will be analysed by Singapore, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.
