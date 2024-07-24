Nepal plane crash echoes 2020 Air India Express tragedy, pulls focus on dangers of table-top runways

Nepal Plane Crash: The tragic Saurya Airlines plane crash, claiming the lives of 18 people, has reignited concerns about the challenges posed by table-top runways for pilots during landing and take-off. The passenger plane crashed and caught fire while taking off from Kathmandu airport on Wednesday, officials said.

The Kathmandu Post reported that the crash occurred when one of the plane's wings clipped the ground during take-off at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital city.

Tribhuvan International Airport, situated atop a plateau surrounded by deep gorges and valleys, is renowned as one of the world's most challenging airports due to its table-top configuration.

What are table-top runways? Table-top runways are crafted by flattening mountain peaks or carving into hillsides to create a plateau-like surface. These runways have been involved in numerous fatal aircraft accidents, notably the 1977 tragedy of Air Portugal Flight 425, which overshot and crashed onto a beach, claiming 131 lives.

Madeira Airport in Portugal, known for its table-top runway, reported the devastating crash.

Why are table-top runways dangerous? The way the runway lines up with the horizon and the edge of the mountain peak or plateau creates an optical illusion hiding the drop, making it extremely difficult for the pilot to navigate the aircraft's landing or take-off.

Kozhikode Air India Express Crash 2020 On August 7, 2020, Air India Express Flight 1344, a mission part of the Vande Bharat initiative bringing back Indian nationals stuck due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tragically ended in disaster at Calicut International Airport.

The flight from Dubai to Kozhikode, India, encountered severe weather conditions, forcing the crew to abort two landing attempts due to heavy rain and tailwind.

On its third attempt, the aircraft touched down on the table-top runway but skidded off the end, sliding down a slope. This tragic incident resulted in the loss of 19 passengers and both pilots. Despite the challenges, 169 on board survived, though many sustained injuries.

Table-top runways in India Five airports in India have table-top runways – Shimla, Calicut, Mangalore, Lengpui (Mizoram) and Pakyong (Sikkim). Of these, the airports in Kerala and Mangalore have seen big crashes in the past.

