Nepal plane crash echoes 2020 Air India Express tragedy, pulls focus on dangers of table-top runways

  • Nepal plane crash: A Saurya Airlines plane crashed on Wednesday just after taking off from the Kathmandu airport, which has a table top runway, killing 18 people and injuring a pilot who was the lone survivor.

Livemint
Updated24 Jul 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Emergency personnel work at the accident site of a Saurya Airlines plane that caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 24, 2024.
Emergency personnel work at the accident site of a Saurya Airlines plane that caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 24, 2024. (REUTERS)

Nepal Plane Crash: The tragic Saurya Airlines plane crash, claiming the lives of 18 people, has reignited concerns about the challenges posed by table-top runways for pilots during landing and take-off. The passenger plane crashed and caught fire while taking off from Kathmandu airport on Wednesday, officials said.

Also Read | Nepal plane crash LIVE Updates: Saurya Airlines carrying 19 crashes; 18 dead

The Kathmandu Post reported that the crash occurred when one of the plane's wings clipped the ground during take-off at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital city.

Tribhuvan International Airport, situated atop a plateau surrounded by deep gorges and valleys, is renowned as one of the world's most challenging airports due to its table-top configuration.

What are table-top runways?

Table-top runways are crafted by flattening mountain peaks or carving into hillsides to create a plateau-like surface. These runways have been involved in numerous fatal aircraft accidents, notably the 1977 tragedy of Air Portugal Flight 425, which overshot and crashed onto a beach, claiming 131 lives.

Also Read | Watch: Moment when Nepal plane engulfed into flames after takeoff

Madeira Airport in Portugal, known for its table-top runway, reported the devastating crash.

Why are table-top runways dangerous?

The way the runway lines up with the horizon and the edge of the mountain peak or plateau creates an optical illusion hiding the drop, making it extremely difficult for the pilot to navigate the aircraft's landing or take-off.

Kozhikode Air India Express Crash 2020

On August 7, 2020, Air India Express Flight 1344, a mission part of the Vande Bharat initiative bringing back Indian nationals stuck due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tragically ended in disaster at Calicut International Airport.

The flight from Dubai to Kozhikode, India, encountered severe weather conditions, forcing the crew to abort two landing attempts due to heavy rain and tailwind.

Also Read | A year on, probe on Kozhikode plane crash far from over

On its third attempt, the aircraft touched down on the table-top runway but skidded off the end, sliding down a slope. This tragic incident resulted in the loss of 19 passengers and both pilots. Despite the challenges, 169 on board survived, though many sustained injuries.

Table-top runways in India

Five airports in India have table-top runways – Shimla, Calicut, Mangalore, Lengpui (Mizoram) and Pakyong (Sikkim). Of these, the airports in Kerala and Mangalore have seen big crashes in the past.

Also Read | Nepal plane crash site Pokhara Airport built with China’s assistance

On May 22, 2010, Air India Express Flight 812 from Dubai to Mangaluru crashed on landing, and 158 passengers, including six crew members, were killed.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 04:31 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldNepal plane crash echoes 2020 Air India Express tragedy, pulls focus on dangers of table-top runways

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.15
    03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -1.35 (-0.45%)

    NTPC

    392.55
    03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.2 (2.67%)

    Federal Bank

    201.45
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    3.45 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Castrol India

    270.60
    03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    24.05 (9.75%)

    HBL Power Systems

    648.35
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    54.6 (9.2%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    693.90
    03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    56.3 (8.83%)

    Borosil Renewables

    560.70
    03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.45 (8.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue