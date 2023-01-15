Nepal plane crash LIVE update: Yeti airline crashed, 40 dead; 4 Indians onboard

Nepal plane crash LIVE update: Yeti airline crashed, 40 dead; 4 Indians onboard1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 01:14 PM IST
- Nepal plane crash: There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines
Nepal's Yeti airline on Sunday crashed in Pokhara. As per the latest report, 40 people have been killed. There were 72 passengers on the aircraft, including four Indians. According to Nepal civil aviation authority, the weather was clear when the accident happened, and rescue operation is on. Livemint will provide you with all the latest updates on Nepal plane crash
Pokhara is located 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Kathmandu. The 72-seater aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara airport in Nepal.
It is the gateway to the Annapurna Circuit, a popular hiking trail in the Himalayas.
Last year, 22 people died when a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. In 2018, a US-Bangla passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 49 of the 71 people aboard.
In a video circulated on internet showed flames on the ground and black smoke billowing into the sky, apparently from wreckage strewn across the crash site.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash.
“I am deeply saddened by the sad and tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue," Nepal Prime Minister wrote.
