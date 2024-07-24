Nepal plane crash news: Saurya Airlines plane engulfs in flames moments after takeoff | Watch chilling video

A chilling video of the Nepal plane crash that claimed 18 lives on Wednesday shows the fateful moments of the tragic accident at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport. The footage, seemingly from a CCTV, shows the Saurya Airlines plane being engulfed in flames, soon after it skid off the runway.

However, the authenticity of the video couldn't be independently verified by LiveMint.

#Nepal

The moment before plane crashing at the tribhuvan international airport.

19 people were board at this plane pic.twitter.com/DujXp65P3M — Ranjay yadav (@RanjayK86) July 24, 2024

The domestic plane crashed just after taking off from the airport, killing 18 people and injuring a pilot who was the lone survivor.

Police official Basanta Rajauri said authorities have pulled out all 18 bodies.