Nepal plane crash news: Saurya Airlines plane engulfs in flames moments after takeoff | Watch chilling video

Nepal plane crash news: The domestic plane crashed just after taking off from the airport, killing 18 people and injuring a pilot who was the lone survivor.

Written By Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Nepal plane crash news: Emergency personnel work at the accident site of a Saurya Airlines plane that caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal
Nepal plane crash news: Emergency personnel work at the accident site of a Saurya Airlines plane that caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal(REUTERS)

A chilling video of the Nepal plane crash that claimed 18 lives on Wednesday shows the fateful moments of the tragic accident at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport. The footage, seemingly from a CCTV, shows the Saurya Airlines plane being engulfed in flames, soon after it skid off the runway.

However, the authenticity of the video couldn't be independently verified by LiveMint.

Watch video:

The domestic plane crashed just after taking off from the airport, killing 18 people and injuring a pilot who was the lone survivor.

Police official Basanta Rajauri said authorities have pulled out all 18 bodies. 

The only survivor was the pilot, who was taken to Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment, said a doctor at the hospital who was not authorized to speak to media.

 

24 Jul 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Nepal plane crash news: Saurya Airlines plane engulfs in flames moments after takeoff | Watch chilling video

