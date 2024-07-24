Nepal Plane Crash: Pilot lone survivor, has injuries to the eyes; 18 dead | 10 updates

A Saurya Airline plane crashes during takeoff from Kathmandu, killing 18 with the pilot miraculously surviving. The aircraft caught fire, leading to the tragedy.

Updated24 Jul 2024, 02:33 PM IST
Emergency personnel work at the accident site of a Saurya Airlines plane that caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 24, 2024
Emergency personnel work at the accident site of a Saurya Airlines plane that caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 24, 2024(REUTERS)

Nepal Plane Crash: In a tragic incident, a Saurya Airlines plane crashed during takeoff from Kathmandu, resulting in 18 fatalities on Wednesday, July 24. Reports indicate that the pilot miraculously survived the crash, which occurred due to a fire on board the aircraft.

The only survivor was the pilot, who was taken to Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment. The pilot has injuries to the eyes but is not in any danger, a doctor said.

The plane, carrying two crew members and 17 technicians, was going for regular maintenance to Nepal's new Pokhara airport, which opened last January and is equipped with aircraft maintenance hangars, they said.

Nepal Plane Crash: Ten updates

 

