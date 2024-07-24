Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Nepal Plane Crash: Pilot lone survivor, has injuries to the eyes; 18 dead | 10 updates

Nepal Plane Crash: Pilot lone survivor, has injuries to the eyes; 18 dead | 10 updates

Livemint

A Saurya Airline plane crashes during takeoff from Kathmandu, killing 18 with the pilot miraculously surviving. The aircraft caught fire, leading to the tragedy.

Emergency personnel work at the accident site of a Saurya Airlines plane that caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 24, 2024

Nepal Plane Crash: In a tragic incident, a Saurya Airlines plane crashed during takeoff from Kathmandu, resulting in 18 fatalities on Wednesday, July 24. Reports indicate that the pilot miraculously survived the crash, which occurred due to a fire on board the aircraft.

The only survivor was the pilot, who was taken to Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment. The pilot has injuries to the eyes but is not in any danger, a doctor said.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The plane, carrying two crew members and 17 technicians, was going for regular maintenance to Nepal's new Pokhara airport, which opened last January and is equipped with aircraft maintenance hangars, they said.

Nepal Plane Crash: Ten updates

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.