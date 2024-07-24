Saurya Airlines' crash in Kathmandu marks the 13th incident in Nepal in 12 years, highlighting the hazardous conditions pilots face due to the country's diverse landscape. The pilot, the sole survivor, is hospitalized but out of danger.

Nepal Plane Crash: A tragic incident unfolded in Nepal's capital Kathmandu as a domestic passenger plane belonging to Saurya Airlines crashed just after takeoff, killing 18 people. The pilot, who survived the crash, sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred when the aircraft caught fire during departure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The sole survivor of the Saurya Airlines plane crash in Kathmandu, the pilot, has been hospitalized at Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment. According to a doctor at the hospital the pilot sustained injuries to the eyes but is reported to be out of danger, reported AP.

What caused the Nepal Plane Crash? According to the Kathmandu Post, the tragic crash at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital was caused by the plane's wing tip hitting the ground during takeoff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident happened at 11:11 am local time, reported by Nepal's aviation authority

The Nepal Plane Crash involved a Mitsubishi CRJ-200 aircraft with a capacity for 50 passengers. Saurya Airlines, which operates the flight, has a fleet of only two aircraft, as per Flightradar24 data.

Deadly Plane Crashes in Nepal The Kathmandu plane crash was the deadliest crash in the Himalayan nation, Nepal, after 68 passengers and four crew on Yeti Airlines Flight 691 were killed in January 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nepal experiences approximately one flight disaster per year, as reported by Hindustan Times, with an unusually high number of plane crashes occurring over the last decade. The recent Kathmandu plane crash marks the 13th such incident reported in Nepal over the past 12 years.

Nepal's diverse and challenging topography presents a formidable task for pilots, particularly when reaching small, remote airports scattered across the country.

The unpredictable and swiftly changing weather in Himalayan nation, exacerbated by its hilly landscape, further creates hazardous conditions for flights, demanding utmost caution during operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kathmandu airport, nestled within a valley surrounded by mountains, poses significant challenges for pilots. Larger aircraft must navigate through a mountain pass to approach and land at this notoriously difficult airport in Nepal.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!