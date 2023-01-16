Nepal plane crash: Two more bodies found, death toll rises to 70

Nepal Plane crash updates: The Nepal Police has informed that they have foundthe body of two more passengers from the Yeti Airline aircraft that crashed on Sunday with 72 passengers onboard.
The Nepal Police further confirmed that the death toll has risen to 70 and there are still two more unaccounted for bodies.
“Body of another passenger who was missing was found late this evening. The number of passengers unaccounted for now stands at 2. A total of 70 bodies has been recovered from the site" news agency ANI quoted Nepal Police.
The fatal air crash in Nepal on Sunday adds to the Himalayan country’s reputation as the most dangerous place to fly on the planet, Bloomberg reported.
All 68 passengers and four crew on Yeti Airlines Flight 691 were reportedly killed in the disaster in Pokhara, Nepal’s second-largest city and a gateway for tourists exploring the Annapurna mountain range.
Many of the passengers on Sunday's flight were returning home to Pokhara, though the city is also popular with tourists since it's the gateway to the Annapurna Circuit hiking trail. On Monday evening, relatives and friends were still gathered outside a local hospital, some shouting at officials to speed up the post mortems so they could hold funerals for their loved ones.
It's still not clear what caused the crash, which took place less than a minute's flight from the airport on a mild day with little wind.
Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said the aircraft last made contact with the airport, which began operations only two weeks ago, from near Seti Gorge. A witness who recorded footage of the plane’s descent said it looked like a normal landing until the plane suddenly veered to the left.
Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest. A pilot who routinely flies an ATR 72-500 plane from India to Nepal said the region’s topography, with its mountain peaks and narrow valleys, raises the risk of accidents and sometimes requires pilots to fly by sight rather than relying on instruments.
The pilot, who works for a private Indian airline and insisted on anonymity due to company policy, called the ATR 72-500 an “unforgiving aircraft" if the pilot isn’t highly skilled and familiar with the region’s terrain and wind speeds.
