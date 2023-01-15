Yeti airlines flight crashed ‘10 to 20 seconds before landing’. Read here

"Weather was not a problem, preliminary information has been received that the plane crashed due to technical reasons. Information has been received that flames were seen in the plane while it was still air-borne," Gyanendra Bhul, information officer at Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), said hours after a Yeti Airline flight due to land at the newly inaugurated Pokhara International Airport crashed on the Seti river, just 10 seconds it would touch down.

