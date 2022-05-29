An aircraft flying from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal with 22 people onboard lost contact on Sunday morning, news agency ANI tweeted.

The plane, Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, took off at 9.55 am and went off the radar shortly thereafter.

The missing aircraft has four Indians and three Japanese nationals onboard. The remaining passengers are Nepali citizens, as per state media.

Police official Ramesh Thapa said there was no information on the Twin Otter aircraft and a search was underway, news agency AP reported.

As per the police officials, the aircraft has been suspected to have crashed in the "Titi" area of Lete in Mustang District.

"Locals from Titi have called and informed us that they have heard an unusual sound as if there was some bang. We are deploying a helicopter to the area for the search operation," Ram Kumar Dani, DSP of District Police Office, Mustang told ANI.

The Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft. Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search, said Phadindra Mani Pokharel, spokesperson at Home Ministry told ANI over the phone.