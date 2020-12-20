Nepal PM dissolves Parl; Oppn cries foul

Nepal ’s embattled Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli on Sunday sprang a surprise on his rivals and got the President to dissolve Parliament, a controversial move amid a prolonged tussle for power between him and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda".

President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved Parliament’s House of Representatives at Oli’s recommendation and announced mid-term general election in April-May, a decision criticized by the Opposition as unconstitutional.

Earlier, an emergency meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Oli decided to recommend the President for the dissolution of Parliament, a senior standing committee member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) told PTI.

The first phase of the mid-term election will be held on 30 April and 10 May for the second phase, according to a notice issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The 275-member House of Representatives, which is the lower house of Parliament, was elected in 2017 for a five-year term. The upper house is the National Assembly.

The move comes as the intra-party feud reached climax in the ruling NCP which has been witnessing months long tussle between two factions, one led by 68-year-old Oli and Party’s chairman and another led by 66-year-old “Prachanda", also the executive chair of the party and former premier.

Spokesperson of the ruling NCP Narayankaji Shrestha has termed Oli’s move as “undemocratic, anti-constitutional and autocratic".

He said that the ruling party will hold its standing committee meeting to discuss the matter.

Senior leader of the ruling NCP and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has termed the move as unconstitutional.

Leaders of the ruling NCP have gathered at Prachanda’s residence to discuss Oli’s decision. “The leaders have consulted about the problems caused by the decision of PM Oli," said Prachanda’s press advisor Bishnu Sapkota said, adding that Madhav Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal and Narayan Kaji Shrestha among others were present in the meeting.

