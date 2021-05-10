Nepal's Prime Minister and CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) leader Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli on Monday lost the vote of confidence in Parliament, failing to show that he has enough support of lawmakers to stay in office.

According to reports, 93 lawmakers voted in favour of PM Oli while 124 of them voted against the same, and 15 were neutral thereby leading to KP Oli's loss.

PM Oli faced a confidence vote after alliance partner NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) withdrew support last month.

Special arrangements were made by the Parliament secretariat for Covid-19 positive MPs to participate in the vote.

The Nepali PM asked parliament for a vote of confidence today in an attempt to show he still has enough support to stay in power despite an expected second split within his governing party.

PM Oli's Nepal Communist Party split in March, forcing him to lead a minority government. “There is no reason why parliament members should not support me and vote for me," Oli said earlier in a speech to the legislature.

He has been criticised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Himalayan nation reporting its largest number of new cases and deaths in the past few days.

Authorities have imposed a lockdown in most parts of the country since last month and are likely to extend it as hospitals report running out of beds, oxygen and medication.

Oli became prime minister after his party merged with another communist party composed of former Maoist rebels and won elections three years ago.

He has struggled over power, however, with the leader of the former rebels, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also co-chair of the party. Oli has refused to allow Dahal to succeed him as prime minister or lead the party, despite an earlier agreement to do so, causing divisions within the party.

Oli directed the dissolution of parliament in December and announced new elections this year.

The Supreme Court, however, reinstated parliament and canceled the new elections.

