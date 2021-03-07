KP Sharma Oli today received his first dose of the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine, as the second phase of the inoculation drive officially began in Nepal

Prime Minister Oli got vaccinated at the Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Kathmandu.

Oli, 69, has a history of comorbidities and underwent a kidney transplant in 2020.

The Covishield vaccine was developed in a collaboration between Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. It is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

After getting the vaccine, Oli asked all senior citizens in the country to get the vaccine jabs, saying they are safe with no side-effects.

Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel, Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali also received the coronavirus jabs on Sunday.

As part of phase II of the vaccination drive, the Nepal government will cover all persons over the age of 65 years in the country, which is around 1.6 million senior citizens.

The Himalayan Times reported that after receiving the vaccine, PM Oli urged the eligible group to take the vaccine without any fear in order to defeat COVID-19. The vaccine was also administered on PM Oli's spouse Radhika Shakya.

विश्वव्यापी कोरोना महामारी विरूद्द दोस्रो चरणको खोप अभियानको आज मैले त्रिवि शिक्षण अस्पताल, महाराजगञ्जमा खोप लगाएर शुभारम्भ गरेको छु ।

यस अभियानमा सहभागी हुन म सबै दिदीबहिनी तथा दाजुभाइहरूलाई आह्वान गर्न चाहन्छु।https://t.co/dr2fZWh2rP — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) March 7, 2021





According to The Himalayan Times, in the second phase, people over 65 years all across the country will get inoculated against the coronavirus.

Nepal earlier this year received one million doses of Covishield vaccine from India in grant assistance and procured another two million vaccines from its Southern neighbour out of which one million is awaited.

The vaccine developed locally by the Serum Institute of India (SII) is the only vaccine being administered in the Himalayan nation.

India, under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries.

The Government of Nepal from Sunday is set to start the second phase of its vaccination drive targeting as many as 1.6 million senior citizens above 65 years of age. About 6,000 vaccination centres are set up across the country.

Likewise, people above 55 will be administered the vaccine against the disease in 15 districts in the mountainous region.

Nepal launched the first phase of the vaccination campaign on January 27 earlier this year and administered vaccines to the frontline workers.

The coronavirus has claimed 3,010 lives, along with over 270,000 confirmed infections, in the Himalayan nation,. according to the Johns Hopkins University.

