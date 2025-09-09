Nepal PM Oli’s first statement after Gen-Z protests kill 19: Vows probe, denies govt plan to curb social media

Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has issued a formal statement addressing the large-scale protests that erupted across the country. The GenZ protests saw the death of 19 people and several injured. The Nepal government later in the day on 8 September, announced plans to revoke the social media ban.

Expressing his grief, Prime Minister Oli said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred during the demonstration organised by members of the Gen-Z generation today.”

PM Oli explained that the government had expected the youth to peacefully express their demands, but claimed the protests were disrupted by groups with vested interests, resulting in the tragic loss of civilian lives.

“Since we are confident that our children and generations will put forth their demands peacefully, the situation arising out of infiltration from various interest centers in the protest led to the tragic situation of civilian deaths. The government was not negative towards the demands put forth by the Zen-G generation. We were listening to the demands of the Gen-G generation," ANI quoted the statement as saying.

‘Safe environment for online communication’ Oli strongly refuted allegations that the government intended to restrict social media use, stressing that there had been “no reason to continue demonstrating over this matter.” He further pledged to ensure a safe environment for online communication and warned that the current situation would not be allowed to persist.

The Prime Minister announced that an independent investigation committee would be established to examine the day’s events in detail. The committee will assess the causes, circumstances, and extent of the damage, and submit its findings within 15 days, along with recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Earlier in the day, around 19 protesters were killed and over 300 were injured when the youngsters hit the streets in different parts of Nepal, seeking the government lift its ban on social media platforms. Citing moral responsibility, Nepal’s Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned from his post.