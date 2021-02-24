OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, aide says
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Photo: AFP)
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Photo: AFP)

Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, aide says

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 05:01 PM IST Gopal Sharma

Nepal's embattled prime minister, KP Sharma Oli, will not resign but let parliament decide his fate instead, an aide said on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court rejected his decision to dissolve the legislature and call early elections

KATHMANDU : Nepal's embattled prime minister, KP Sharma Oli, will not resign but let parliament decide his fate instead, an aide said on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court rejected his decision to dissolve the legislature and call early elections.

The Himalayan nation has been in political turmoil since December, when Oli suddenly dissolved parliament and announced the elections, citing a lack of cooperation on key policy issues by leaders of a rival faction of his ruling party.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The FDA has been reviewing data from a late-stage study that, J&J said, found the vaccine was overall 66% effective

FDA to release review of J&J’s single-dose vaccine

2 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Bulk drugs or active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the active raw materials used in medicines to give them their therapeutic effect. Photo: Bloomberg

Centre extends PLI scheme to pharma sector, investment worth Rs15 crore expected

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
The long-term effects of Covid-19 infection on younger people are still being understood

Covid-19 vaccine success won’t eliminate virus risk, UK concludes

5 min read . 04:49 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

US seeks UN rights council seat after Trump pullout

3 min read . 04:36 PM IST

Oli, 69, has begun meeting allies in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to review the situation after the court held parliament's abrupt dissolution unconstitutional and ordered it to be called into session before March 8.

"The prime minister will not resign now. There is no question about that," Surya Thapa, the aide, told Reuters.

"He will face parliament," Thapa added, but did not elaborate.

Thousands of people opposing Oli waved red and white flags bearing the Communist hammer and sickle as they took to the streets in the capital, Kathmandu, for a rally to celebrate the court decision and press the prime minister to resign.

"Oli should pack up his bags and go to Balkot," said 25-year-old Purna Khadka, a protester whose face was painted in the colours of the party flag, referring to the site of the prime minister's home.

Members of the anti-Oli faction said they rejected his autocratic style of functioning and the latest court order proved his inability to govern.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Lawmakers opposed to the prime minister are holding talks to decide their next move, said Narayan Kaji Shrestha, a senior NCP leader who organised nationwide protests against Oli in the past few months.

Analysts said a power struggle was imminent among Nepal's Communist leaders and uncertainty could last for weeks.

"The political flux will finally reach a climax with a change of prime minister," said Krishna Pokharel, a professor of political science at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan University.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout