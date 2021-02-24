Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, aide says

Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, aide says2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 05:01 PM IST
Nepal's embattled prime minister, KP Sharma Oli, will not resign but let parliament decide his fate instead, an aide said on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court rejected his decision to dissolve the legislature and call early elections
KATHMANDU : Nepal's embattled prime minister, KP Sharma Oli, will not resign but let parliament decide his fate instead, an aide said on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court rejected his decision to dissolve the legislature and call early elections.
The Himalayan nation has been in political turmoil since December, when Oli suddenly dissolved parliament and announced the elections, citing a lack of cooperation on key policy issues by leaders of a rival faction of his ruling party.
FDA to release review of J&J’s single-dose vaccine2 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Centre extends PLI scheme to pharma sector, investment worth Rs15 crore expected1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccine success won’t eliminate virus risk, UK concludes5 min read . 04:49 PM IST
US seeks UN rights council seat after Trump pullout3 min read . 04:36 PM IST
Oli, 69, has begun meeting allies in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to review the situation after the court held parliament's abrupt dissolution unconstitutional and ordered it to be called into session before March 8.
"The prime minister will not resign now. There is no question about that," Surya Thapa, the aide, told Reuters.
"He will face parliament," Thapa added, but did not elaborate.
Thousands of people opposing Oli waved red and white flags bearing the Communist hammer and sickle as they took to the streets in the capital, Kathmandu, for a rally to celebrate the court decision and press the prime minister to resign.
"Oli should pack up his bags and go to Balkot," said 25-year-old Purna Khadka, a protester whose face was painted in the colours of the party flag, referring to the site of the prime minister's home.
Members of the anti-Oli faction said they rejected his autocratic style of functioning and the latest court order proved his inability to govern.
RailTel IPO share allocation finalised: How to check application status2 min read . 02:34 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki launches Swift 2021 in India at ₹5.73 lakh: Details here2 min read . 11:38 AM IST
COVID-19 vaccine: You have to pay for vaccine in private hospitals, govt to decide price soon2 min read . 03:49 PM IST
UPSC exam: SC denies one more chance to aspirants who exhausted last attempt in 2020, dismisses plea1 min read . 11:49 AM IST
Lawmakers opposed to the prime minister are holding talks to decide their next move, said Narayan Kaji Shrestha, a senior NCP leader who organised nationwide protests against Oli in the past few months.
Analysts said a power struggle was imminent among Nepal's Communist leaders and uncertainty could last for weeks.
"The political flux will finally reach a climax with a change of prime minister," said Krishna Pokharel, a professor of political science at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan University.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.