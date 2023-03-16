With the rising cases of cyber crimes and increasing threat if hackers it is difficult for anyone to escape from their radar. Recently, Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal's official Twitter handle @PM_Nepal was hacked in the early hours of Thursday. In his Twitter account, instead of Dahal's profile, the BLUR account, which is a Non-Fungible Token Marketplace for Pro Traders was visible. However, the access of PM's Twitter account was regained after some time.

The official Twitter account of Nepal PM has been compromised. pic.twitter.com/AEqVwgzhlo — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

At the time when his Twitter account was hacked, a tweet related to NFT was pinned. The tweet read, "The Summoning has been started. Get your BAKC/SewerPass ready and get down in the pit!

The Nepalese government was quick to respond to the mischief and swiftly regained the access of the account, and changed the profile picture of the Twitter account and also removed the pinned tweet.

The account also retweeted tweets on NFT made during the wee hours on Thursday.