Home / News / World /  Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's official Twitter account hacked
Back

With the rising cases of cyber crimes and increasing threat if hackers it is difficult for anyone to escape from their radar. Recently, Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal's official Twitter handle @PM_Nepal was hacked in the early hours of Thursday. In his Twitter account, instead of Dahal's profile, the BLUR account, which is a Non-Fungible Token Marketplace for Pro Traders was visible. However, the access of PM's Twitter account was regained after some time.

At the time when his Twitter account was hacked, a tweet related to NFT was pinned. The tweet read, "The Summoning has been started. Get your BAKC/SewerPass ready and get down in the pit!

The Nepalese government was quick to respond to the mischief and swiftly regained the access of the account, and changed the profile picture of the Twitter account and also removed the pinned tweet.

The account also retweeted tweets on NFT made during the wee hours on Thursday.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout