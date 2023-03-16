Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's official Twitter account hacked

With the rising cases of cyber crimes and increasing threat if hackers it is difficult for anyone to escape from their radar. Recently, Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal's official Twitter handle @PM_Nepal was hacked in the early hours of Thursday. In his Twitter account, instead of Dahal's profile, the BLUR account, which is a Non-Fungible Token Marketplace for Pro Traders was visible. However, the access of PM's Twitter account was regained after some time.

