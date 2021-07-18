Nepal's new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday won a vote of confidence in the House of Parliament. Deuba secured 165 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives, according to the Himalayan Times.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Deuba on his win confidence in Parliament. "Congratulations Prime Minister @DeubaSherbdr and best wishes for a successful tenure. I look forward to working with you to further enhance our unique partnership in all sectors, and strengthen our deep-rooted people-to-people ties," he said.

The report said that as many as 249 lawmakers participated in the voting process and 83 of them voted against Deuba while one lawmaker remained neutral. Deuba needed a total of 136 votes to win Parliament’s confidence.

Earlier this week, Deuba took the oath of office and secrecy for a record fifth time. His ascension came just a day after a five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives.

On May 22, Nepal President Bidya Devi unconstitutionally dissolved Parliament for the second time in five months at the recommendation of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

The President had summoned the meeting of both the Houses of the Parliament on Sunday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.