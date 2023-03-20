Nepal PM to face floor test, eyeing comfortable majority

Nepal PM to face floor test, eyeing comfortable majority4 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 05:28 AM IST
Dahal, also chairman of the third highest seat-holding party- Maoist Center in the parliament, came to power garnering the support of CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) led by KP Sharma Oli along with other small parties.
Within three months of the formation of the government, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is set to take the second round of vote of confidence on Monday, eyeing a comfortable majority.
