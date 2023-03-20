Nepal PM to face floor test, eyeing comfortable majority

Dahal this time has agreed to split the five years tenure on a 2-1-2 years basis with CPN-Unified Socialist (US) and the Nepali Congress. As per the leaders of the parties, Dahal will retire from the post after remaining in post for 2 years paving the way to CPN-US for a year and then the Nepali Congress will lead the government until the nation goes for the poll in 2027.

