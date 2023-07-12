Sita Dahal, the wife of Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, has passed away after experiencing a cardiac arrest. Reports on Twitter indicate that she had been battling a prolonged illness alongside her sudden cardiac event.

Following her cardiac arrest, Sita Dahal was swiftly admitted to Norwic Hospital on Wednesday, where she breathed her last there. The news of her demise has left the nation in mourning.

“Mrs Sita Dahal 69 yrs/female, known case Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy, Parkinsonism, Diabetes Mellitus-II and hypertension under (on/off) Domiciliary oxygen with PEG feeding and indwelling catheter went into cardiac arrest at 8:00 AM 27th Ashad (July 12). Despite resuscitation, she could not be revived and declared dead at 8:33 AM," Professor Dr. Yubraj Sharma, personal physician of the Nepal Prime Minister said.Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is a rare brain disorder that causes problems with movement, walking and balance, and eye movement. It results from damage to nerve cells in the brain that control thinking and body movement.

The disorder’s long name indicates that the disease worsens (progressive) and causes weakness (palsy) by damaging certain parts of the brain above nerve cell clusters called nuclei (supranuclear) that control eye movement.

PSP is different from Parkinson’s disease-another movement disorder-although they share some symptoms.

Currently, there is no effective treatment for PSP, but some symptoms can be managed with medication or other interventions. In October last year, Sita Dahal was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after her health deteriorated, ANI reported.

She was taken to various hospitals in India as well as in Nepal for further treatment but her condition did not improve.As per the doctors, PSP is a rare disease and is seen in only 5-6 out of 100,000 people.

(With inputs from ANI)