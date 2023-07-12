Nepal PM's wife Sita Dahal succumbs to cardiac arrest

“Mrs Sita Dahal 69 yrs/female, known case Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy, Parkinsonism, Diabetes Mellitus-II and hypertension under (on/off) Domiciliary oxygen with PEG feeding and indwelling catheter went into cardiac arrest at 8:00 AM 27th Ashad (July 12). Despite resuscitation, she could not be revived and declared dead at 8:33 AM," Professor Dr. Yubraj Sharma, personal physician of the Nepal Prime Minister said.Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is a rare brain disorder that causes problems with movement, walking and balance, and eye movement. It results from damage to nerve cells in the brain that control thinking and body movement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}