Over 25 writ petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday dissolved the parliament, denying claims of both the ruling and opposition parties to form the government.

Bhandari and KP Sharma Oli are the main defendants in all the petitions.

The opposition alliance too is continuing their protest against the president's move despite Covid-induced prohibitory orders amid a spike in cases. They are expected to lodge their petition in SC on Monday.

Writs favouring PM Oli demand Oli's appointment to the post of PM and writs in favour of Deuba call to make him the PM. However, none of the petitions has been registered yet and are under review, as per the SC administration.

Opposition alliance on Sunday afternoon burned an effigy of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and KP Sharma Oli in front of Patan Multiple Campus in Lalitpur. Police intervened in the demonstration and dispersed the protestors.

Earlier in the afternoon, the student wing of Nepali Congress staged a demonstration in front of the President's Office leading to the arrest of three protestors. Hours before the protest in front of Sheetal Niwas, cadres of Nepali Congress also have smeared cow-dung on the images of the President and the Prime Minister.

Parliament dissolution

Office of the President on the wee hours of Saturday issued a release announcing the dissolution of the house for the second time as per Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal, on the recommendation of the cabinet.

The president has announced new dates for the mid-term elections in November amid a worsening Covid-19 outbreak.

“The president has dissolved the House of Representatives and ordered the first phase of general elections on 12 November and the second phase on 19 November," a presidential statement said.

The move came after both, caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, were unable to demonstrate a majority to form the new government by Friday, the deadline set by Bhandari.

With inputs from agencies.





