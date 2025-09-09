Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns after 19 killed in violent protests over 'corruption', social media ban

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned on Tuesday, September 9, according to his aide Prakash Silwal, Reuters reported. This comes after 19 people were killed in violent protests over 'corruption', social media ban yesterday, while over 100 were injured, including security personnel.

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak tendered his resignation yesterday during the cabinet meeting. Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari showed remorse over the fatalities of young protesters and mentioned he could no longer remain in office without accountability. He said, “It was unbearable for me to stay in power without seeking answers for how a generation we are supposed to collaborate with ended up being treated as if at war. I am resigning from my position."

The ban, which got revoked yesterday, was imposed last week on 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and YouTube that did not comply with a deadline to register with Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Tensions continue to grip Nepal, as earlier today, Nepal's Gen Z protestors allegedly vandalised the President Ramchandra Paudel's private residence in Bohratar, Kathmandu. They reportedly set property parts on fire, The Himalayan Times reported, adding, the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully shut.

The report further said they flocked near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, seeking accountability for yesterday's casualties. The Nepali Congress' central office was also vandalised in Sanepa, it said.

According to reports, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. While officials claimed that security forces were ordered to show restraint and were not permitted to use live ammunition, The Himalayan Times reported instances of gunfire and people sustaining bullet wounds.

Oli in an appeal had stated, "I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation.”

Nepal curfew amid protests Authorities reportedly imposed curfews in the districts of Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur. A new curfew order came into effect at 8:30 am, replacing the previous one issued on Monday, which had ended at 5 am on Tuesday.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office declared a curfew within the Ring Road area starting from 8:30 am until further notice. The curfew covers key locations such as Balkumari Bridge, Koteshwar, Sinamangal, Gaushala, Chabahil, Narayan Gopal Chowk, Gongabu, Balaju, Swayambhu, Kalanki, Balkhu, and the Bagmati Bridge.