Nepal protest: Civil society alleges ‘conspiracy’ underway to reinstate monarchy as unrest claims 34 lives | 10 points

The student-led 'Gen Z' protests in Nepal that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the K P Sharma Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the people.

Here are the top ten updates on the Nepal protest: 1. A civil society alliance in Nepal has alleged that a “conspiracy” is underway, reportedly with military involvement, to reinstate the monarchy, amid ongoing political discussions over forming a transitional government following the collapse of the K P Sharma Oli administration.

2. In a statement released Thursday, the Brihat Nagarik Andolan (BNA), which represents a broad spectrum of citizens, expressed alarm over the Nepal Army’s increasing influence in national matters, particularly after it assumed control of nationwide security operations starting Tuesday.

3. The group alleged that “over the bodies of the martyrs of the Gen-Z movement, a grave reactionary conspiracy is being staged — under military mediation to restore the monarchy and to abolish secularism, federalism and the proportional inclusive system”, MyRepublica news portal reported. Such attempts are “completely unacceptable”, it said, adding that the anti-government movement was never intended to reverse republicanism and secularism or to expand what it described as the “unconstitutional activism of the military”. Nepal abolished monarchy in 2008, but pro-monarchy demonstrations resurfaced this year amid economic distress and political instability.

4. The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal’s Kathmandu Valley has risen to 34, according to The Himalayan Times, which cited figures released by the Ministry of Health and Population.

5. Nationwide, over 1,368 individuals have been injured in the unrest. Ministry spokesperson Dr. Prakash Budhathoki confirmed that most of the injured have already been treated and discharged, with 949 people released from hospitals to date.

6. The bus service operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) that runs between Delhi and Kathmandu has been stuck in Nepal due to the ongoing turmoil in the neighbouring country, officials said.

7. "The bus is stuck in Nepal. The Delhi government is coordinating with the embassies of Nepal and India in the matter," an official said on Thursday. The bus covers a distance of 1,167 kilometres, with a fare of ₹2,800. It operates six days a week, with DTC buses running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Nepal's Manjushree Yatayat buses running on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

8. Former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev on Thursday said that calls for the appointment of Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the head of the country's interim government are a "positive development" that can help restore normalcy in the neighbouring country.

9. “This generation alleges that most of the leaders and political institutions, such as parliament, have failed in the task that the constitution assigned them. So by assigning someone who enjoys an impeccable reputation, it is likely to set the country back on the course of normalcy. It does not abrogate the constitution; it is on the basis of the constitution that this appointment is likely to be made for an interim period and then would set the course for rewriting the constitution,” Sachdev said.

10. President Paudel has accepted the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli but announced that his cabinet will continue to function in a caretaker capacity until a new Council of Ministers is appointed.