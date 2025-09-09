Ex-Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal's wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar dies after Gen Z protesters set their house on fire

Nepal Gen Z Protests: Amid violent protests in Nepal, former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal's wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar died after their house was set on fire, reports said on Tuesday.

According to a report by Nepali media outlet Khabarhub, the incident occurred outside the former PM and his wife's residence in Dallu. Protesters reportedly trapped Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar and set the house on fire.

Chitrakar was rescued from the fire later and rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition. However, the former PM's wife succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the report said quoting family sources.

There is no official confirmation about Chitrakar's death or the cause of it.

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar is among the growing number of victims who were killed during the Nepal Gen Z protest that turned violent after security forces killed 19 youths on Monday and injured 500 others.

Protesters set fire to Parliament building, President's Office Amid ongoing violence in Nepal, protesters on Tuesday set ablaze key buildings in Nepal, including the Parliament and President's office.

Fires and vandalism were also reported at Singha Durbar, the Federal Parliament, the Supreme Court, the Special Court, several district courts, the office of the Attorney General, land revenue offices, and the homes and offices of senior political figures, according to The Himalayan Times.

Hours before Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation on Tuesday, protesters set on fire the Nepalese leader's private house in Balkot, and attacked properties of President Ramchandra Paudel, former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Communication minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, former home minister Ramesh Lekhak and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The Kathmandu Post reported that protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Protesters broke windows, threw stones, and set fire to the building, as part of demonstrations against corruption following the death of 19 protesters on Monday.