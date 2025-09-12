Nepal protest: Ghaziabad woman dies in Kathmandu as mobs torch hotel; son alleges ‘minimal support’ from Indian Embassy

Nepal is struggling to regain a sense of calm as violent unrest persists despite the resignation of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Protesters have continued their rampage, setting fire to key national institutions, including the Parliament, the President's Office, the Prime Minister’s residence, various government buildings, political party offices, and the homes of senior leaders.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad transporter Ramveer Singh Gola (58) and his wife Rajesh Devi (55) had travelled to Kathmandu on September 7 to visit the Pashupatinath temple, which turned deadly as rioters set fire to their hotel on the night of September 9, according to a report by the Times of India.

While Ramveer sustained only minor injuries, Rajesh suffered severe spinal trauma. She was admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu but sadly passed away from her injuries on the night of September 10, as reported by the Times of India.

"They even video-called us to show Kathmandu's sights. But on the night of Sept 9, chaos erupted. The mob stormed the hotel and set it on fire. As the stairways got filled with smoke, my father broke the windowpane, tied sheets and jumped onto a mattress. My mother slipped while trying to climb down and fell heavily on her back," Devi's elder son Vishal said, as reported by TOI.

“Embassy support was minimal and local rescue came very late,” he further alleged.

Emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens: 1. +977 – 980 860 2881

2. +977 – 981 032 6134

Indian nationals in Nepal may also reach out to us via email at: helpdesk.eoiktm@gmail.com

Earlier on Thursday, the leaders of the Gen-Z protest in a press conference also collectively endorsed former Chief Justice Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence.

Youth leaders at the forefront of the demonstrations have also stated that the widespread corruption and political stagnation were the core reasons behind their mass mobilisation against the government.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, has publicly expressed his support for Karki, further solidifying her position as a leading figure and likely candidate of the Gen Z movement.

The death toll from this week’s anti-corruption protests in Nepal has risen to 51, according to police spokesperson Binod Ghimire, Reuters reported.

Among the deceased are 21 protesters, nine prisoners, three police personnel, and 18 others, Ghimire confirmed on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies, TOI)