Air India cancels Delhi-Kathmandu flights amid violent Gen Z protest in Nepal — Check details

Indian aviation major Air India announced that it has cancelled multiple flights on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route on September 9, due to the current unrest in Nepal.
Notably, the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu was fully closed on September 9, as youth protests over the internet shutdown and broader corruption issues turned violent. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport.
At least 19 people, including a 12-year-old, died, and over 300 were injured, on September 8, after police used tear gas, rubber bullets and reportedly opened fire on protesters.
“In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220 and AI217/218 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority,” said the Air India spokesperson.