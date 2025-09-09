Air India cancels Delhi-Kathmandu flights amid violent Gen Z protest in Nepal — Check details

Indian aviation major Air India announced that it has cancelled multiple flights on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route on September 9, due to the current unrest in Nepal.

Notably, the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu was fully closed on September 9, as youth protests over the internet shutdown and broader corruption issues turned violent. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport.

At least 19 people, including a 12-year-old, died, and over 300 were injured, on September 8, after police used tear gas, rubber bullets and reportedly opened fire on protesters.

AI flights cancelled: What do we know? In an official statement, a spokesperson for Air India said that the flights have been cancelled, keeping in mind passenger and crew safety.

The impacted flights are on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route.

These are the flight numbers: AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220 and AI217/218.

No further details were given about whether the flights will be rescheduled or the status for tomorrow, September 10.

Nepal flights: What did Air India say? “In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220 and AI217/218 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority,” said the Air India spokesperson.

