Nepal Protest News LIVE: PM Oli resigns as Gen Z protest continues on day 2, Kathmandu airport shut amid violence

Nepal Protest News LIVE: The Nepal Gen Z protests have continued to turn violent on Tuesday as protesters demonstrated in different parts of the country against the police brutality that killed 19 and injured over 300 on Monday.
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resigned from his post following the protests.
“I have resigned from the post of prime minister with effect from today... in order to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems,” he said in a letter to the President.
GenZ protesters set ruling party offices, PM Oli's house in Balkot, and buildings in Janakpur on fire as violent protests continued in Kathmandu continued on Tuesday.
The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations, as per The Himalayan Times.
The current problem in Nepal stems from the shutdown of 26 social media apps in the country last week. As many as 19 youths died in Nepal following the protests on Monday.
Apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been banned in Nepal as the companies failed to register with the government. The restrictions were lifted Monday night but the protests have continued due to the alleged corruption of the government.
In his resignation letter to President Paudel, Oli cited the "extraordinary circumstances" facing Nepal and said he is quitting to pave the way for a "constitutional and political" resolution of the current situation, officials said.
Watch | Protesters dance and celebrate as the private residence of former PM K.P. Sharma Oli, in Bhaktapur, burns. The Nepali PM resigned this afternoon amid demonstrations against the Government over alleged corruption.
Air India has cancelled six flights between Delhi and Kathmandu following the protests in Nepal.
“In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220 and AI217/218 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remain top priority,” an Air India spokesperson said.
Protests by the youth over shutting of social media apps and broader corruption in the country turned violent on Tuesday.
At least 19 people were killed and over 200 people were injured during 'Gen Z' protests across Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal triggered by a social media ban. The ban was lifted by the government late last night.
