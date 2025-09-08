Live Updates

Nepal protest today live updates: Thousands of GenZ youth march towards Parliament, police fire tear gas, rubber bullets

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated8 Sep 2025, 02:42:48 PM IST
Nepal protest today live updates: Demonstrators shout slogans as they stand on a barricade during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms.
Nepal protest today live updates: Thousands of GenZ protesters in Nepal marched towards the Parliament on Monday as police resorted to firing tear gas and rubber bullets at them to prevent them from entering the premises. According to media reports, one person injured in the firing has died.

The GenZ population in Nepal is protesting against the country's recent ban on several social media platforms, including Facebook, after they failed to register with the authorities in a crackdown on misuse of these platforms. This has led to the Nepal protests by thousands of young people.

Thousands of youths, including students, many in their school or college uniforms and carrying the national flag and placards, were stopped by police who erected a barbed wire barricade, from marching towards the parliament building, where demonstrations are not allowed.

A curfew has been put in place by the authorities amid Nepal protests around the parliament building after thousands of youth tried to enter it by breaking the barricades.

"We have imposed a curfew which will remain in force until 10 p.m. local time (1615 GMT) to bring the situation under control after protesters began to turn violent," Muktiram Rijal, a spokesperson for the Kathmandu district office, told Reuters.

Follow updates here:
8 Sep 2025, 02:42:41 PM IST

Nepal protest live updates: One dead, several injured in Nepal protests

A Gen Z protester has reportedly died and several others have been injured as nationwide demonstrations against government corruption and the recent social media ban intensified, particularly in Kathmandu's New Baneshwor and Damak in Jhapa district on Monday, as reported by The Himalayan Times.

8 Sep 2025, 02:42:00 PM IST

Nepal social media ban protest LIVE Updates: Police imposes curfew in Kathmandu

8 Sep 2025, 02:37:18 PM IST

Nepal protest live updates: Why has the government banned Facebook, Instagram in Nepal?

The government said social media users with fake IDs have been spreading hate speech and fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms.

8 Sep 2025, 02:24:41 PM IST

Nepal social media ban protest LIVE Updates: Why are GenZ people in Nepal protesting?

8 Sep 2025, 02:24:41 PM IST

Nepal protest live updates: Thousands of GenZ march towards Parliament

