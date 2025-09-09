Nepal protest: Fresh turmoil hits streets after social media ban lifted, two ministers resign; 19 dead in violence

Tension continues to grip Nepal as fresh protests erupted on the streets again on Tuesday morning, a day after the Nepal government revoked a ban on social media. Since Monday, two ministers have resigned, while demonstrators seek Prime Minister KP Oli's dismissal.

Here's all you need to know about Nepal protest and social media ban:

1. Why was the social media ban imposed and lifted later? Nepal imposed ban last week on social media sites that did not comply with a deadline to register with Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

A decision to lift the ban on social media sites was made after an emergency cabinet meeting late on Monday. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli issued a statement late on Monday evening, announcing that the social media ban that was put in place was lifted.

2. Monday's violence Nepal's crackdown on social media companies triggered massive protest on Monday that led to the killing of at least 19 people.

The demonstration turned violent when thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of Gen Z, staged a massive protest in front of the Parliament in Kathmandu and shouted anti-government slogans demanding immediate revocation of the ban.

This prompted police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said.

In the statement, Oli blamed "infiltration by various vested interest groups"behind Monday's violence.