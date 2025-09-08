‘Authoritarian attitude’: GenZ Nepali protesters enter Parliament building amid row over social media ban

Thousands of young Nepalis marched in the capital Kathmandu on Monday, demanding that the government lift its ban on social media platforms and end the culture of corruption pervading the country, AFP reported.

Several social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.

Popular platforms such as Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news, and business. Waving national flags, Generation Z demonstrators started the protest with the national anthem before unleashing chants against the social media prohibitions and corruption.

What did Nepali youths say? "We were triggered by the social media ban, but that is not the only reason we are gathered here," said student Yujan Rajbhandari, 24, as reported by AFP.

“We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalised in Nepal.”

Another student, Ikshama Tumrok, 20, said she was protesting against the “authoritarian attitude” of the government.

"We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation," she told AFP.

Demonstrators gather at the entrance of the Parliament during a protest against corruption and government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 8, 2025. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Since the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which is still operating.

"There have been movements abroad against corruption, and they (the government) are afraid that might happen here as well," said protester Bhumika Bharati.

Why did Nepal ban social media? The cabinet decided last month to give the affected companies seven days to register in Nepal, establish a point of contact, and designate a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer.

The decision came after a Supreme Court order in September last year.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Nepalese government affirmed its respect for freedom of thought and expression, noting its commitment to ensuring their protection and free exercise.

However, Nepal has a history of restricting access to popular online platforms. In July, it blocked the Telegram messaging app, citing concerns over increasing online fraud and money laundering.

Earlier, in August of last year, the government lifted a nine-month ban on TikTok after the platform agreed to adhere to Nepali regulations.