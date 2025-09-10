Nepal Protests: Army imposes restrictions, India tightens security, restrictions on who can cross border — Key points

Nepal Protests: Gen Z protests in Nepal has rocked the Himalayan nation for the past three days, with the Nepali Army imposing nationwide restrictions to keep in check any form of violence under the guise of demonstrations. Amid the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel is expected to meet the Gen Z protesters to chalk out a peaceful resolution.
However, the Kathmandu airport remains closed and India has tightened security in the 1751 kilometre border it shares with Nepal.
