Nepal Protests: Army imposes restrictions, India tightens security, restrictions on who can cross border — Key points

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed restrictive orders across the nation followed by a curfew to quell possible violence that saw protesters leaving key buildings in flames and the nation on edge. Kathmandu and other key cities wore a deserted look as soldiers took over the country.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published10 Sep 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Nepali Army soldiers stop a commuter during a curfew outside the Parliament house
Nepali Army soldiers stop a commuter during a curfew outside the Parliament house(REUTERS)

Nepal Protests: Gen Z protests in Nepal has rocked the Himalayan nation for the past three days, with the Nepali Army imposing nationwide restrictions to keep in check any form of violence under the guise of demonstrations. Amid the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel is expected to meet the Gen Z protesters to chalk out a peaceful resolution.

However, the Kathmandu airport remains closed and India has tightened security in the 1751 kilometre border it shares with Nepal.

Nepal protests: Key points

  • The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed restrictive orders across the nation followed by a curfew to quell possible violence that saw protesters leaving key buildings in flames and the nation on edge. Kathmandu and other key cities wore a deserted look as soldiers took over the country.
  • In a statement, the Army said that the restrictive orders are in effect throughout the country from morning to 5 pm, and then a curfew will be in place until 6 am on Thursday, adding that the steps were taken to curb possible incidents of looting, arson, and other destructive activities “under the guise of agitation” amid the Nepal protests.
  • Security personnel have arrested 27 people from different parts of Kathmandu for looting, arson and vandalism during the Nepal protests. During the operations, 3.37 lakh in cash, along with 31 weapons, magazines and bullets, were recovered from individuals in Chabahil, Bauddha and Gaushala areas of Kathmandu.

Also Read | Bengal tourists stranded in violence-hit Nepal to be brought back: Mamata
  • Meanwhile, India has tightened its security along its border with Nepal. “An alert has been issued on the India-Nepal border, considering the unrest in Nepal. Sashastra Seema Bal is keeping a close watch on the development,” ANI reported quoting an official.
  • Nepal and India share a 1751 kilometre-long border, covering states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal, all of which have been put on alert. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a review meeting via video conferencing on Tuesday to review the situation. Videos from the Panitanki border area in West Bengal showed trucks stranded in the area as trade got partially halted, while CM Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace.
  • Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday was put on round-the-clock high alert in all districts bordering Nepal on the orders of CM Yogi Adityanath. “To assist Indian citizens stranded in Nepal, a 24x7 special control room has been established at the police headquarters in Lucknow under the law and order branch,” Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

Also Read | Nepal Gen Z Protest LIVE: Ex-PM's wife Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar burnt alive
  • Meanwhile, there are restrictions on who can and who cannot cross the Nepal border, NDTV reported. At Lakhimpur Kheri in UP, Indian citizens in Nepal are being allowed to enter India but are not being allowed to leave India for Nepal. Similarly, Nepalis in the area are allowed to go to Nepal, but are not allowed to enter India.

Also Read | What next for Nepal? Can it recover faster than Sri Lanka, Bangladesh in crisis?
  • Air India and IndiGo have suspended flights to and from Nepal as the Kathmandu airport remains closed. “Air India flights to and from Kathmandu on 10 September have been cancelled as the airport continues to remain closed. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates,” Air India said in a statement.
  • China on Wednesday opened up on the situation in Nepal, saying “It is hoped that all sectors of Nepal can properly handle domestic issues and quickly restore social order and national stability. China has already reminded its citizens in Nepal to pay close attention to safety.”

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Don't miss a beat! Follow our Apple Event 2025 LIVE blog for instant updates on the highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro launch, exclusive insights, and all the details on iPhone 17 price and features.

Business NewsNewsWorldNepal Protests: Army imposes restrictions, India tightens security, restrictions on who can cross border — Key points
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.