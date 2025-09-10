Kathmandu airport reopens today, 24 hours after it was closed amid violent protests in Nepal

Nepal Protests: The Kathmandu Airport is reopening on Wednesday, a day after violent protests in Nepal forced it to shut down, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority has said.

The decision was made after the authorities held a meeting on Wednesday as the Nepal Army imposed nationwide restrictions to curb violence.

“We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held today," Nepal Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

It urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for flight information.

"Passengers traveling to the airport for flights are requested to contact their respective airline companies for flight information and to bring official airline tickets and identification documents with them when traveling,” it said.

The Nepalese Army has arrested 27 individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday.

The arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests. Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest.

Earlier, the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu was closed for an uncertain time amid the Nepal Gen Z protests.

Air India, IndiGo cancel flights Meanwhile, Indian airlines including Air India and IndiGo have cancelled flights to and from Kathmandu on September 10.

“Following the extension of the airport closure in #Kathmandu, all flights to and from the city will remain cancelled until 1800 hrs on September 10,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

Air India cancelled all its flights to and from Kathmandu airport on September 10.

“Air India flights to and from Kathmandu on 10 September have been cancelled as the airport continues to remain closed. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further update,” Air India said in a statement.

The cancellations came in since September 9, when the airport was closed.